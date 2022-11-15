Jack Wayne Wendell, 99, passed away quietly and peacefully at his home in Mesa, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was born Oct. 12, 1923, in the Southern California coastal town of Santa Monica. Jack was blessed to live a rich, full life that spanned almost one century.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Wendell; two daughters, Lisa (husband, Dave), Leslie (husband, Glen) and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jack served in the Air Force during World War II. He was a sharpshooter and served as an instructor to the gunner recruits. Successfully teaching them to shoot down enemy planes. During this time he learned how to fly planes. Briefly after his service he was a commercial pilot but, at that time, the pay was so low that he left to enter the building trades with his father Fred and uncle Bob.
He was a hard worker and open to many opportunities during his lifetime, even owning and operating three restaurants. Besides flying, traveling and golf, his favorite career and one he was very successful at was that of auto dealer. Spanning 50 years, of which the last 25 were in Arizona ending in the little town of Fountain Hills. He was well known among locals. Making many enduring friendships during this time.
Jack got to enjoy many road trips and cruises with wife number five, Frieda and getting close to her family, friends and children, he loved the trips and time in Michigan.
Wife number six, Joann was an adventure and invigorating, being 95 at the start. Also, many trips and cruises and moves until finally settling in Mesa.
He was a good father and made Christmas and holidays magical for his daughters during their childhood. He was a loyal, loving father, husband and friend. A kind and generous man.
Jack Wayne Wendell you were a bright light in the hearts of those who knew and loved you. You touched so many lives. Too numerous to say but hopefully, they will hold you in their memories.
You are in God’s loving arms and in God’s memory.
Services will be held at the Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ. 85201, (480) 644-2335 on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.