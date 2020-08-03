Early Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at MorningStar Assisted Living, Jack McNutt, loving husband, father/stepdad, grandfather and great grandfather, very peacefully passed away of natural causes at age 97.
The only child born to Goldie and Ernest McNutt in San Francisco in March of 1923, at age three Jack’s family relocated to Long Beach, Calif. and then later to Los Angeles. After high school, he served in the Army Air Corp, mainly in the Aleutian Islands during WW II.
Post-war, Jack attended USC and graduated with a BSEE degree, also receiving the Biegler Memorial Award for Outstanding Achievement in Electrical Engineering. He was quite successful in business serving as either sales and marketing manager or general manager for technical and electronics organizations. Later he found his true calling in management consulting for various types of firms throughout the rest of his career…all the way until age 80! In 1992, he co-authored “Thriving with Reps,” a comprehensive guide for maximizing sales via manufacturers’ representative sales channels.
In 1994, Jack and his wife, Kathleen, moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. after surviving the Northridge earthquake. They later fell in love with Fountain Hills, making Sunridge Canyon their home in 1999; Jack eventually served as President of the SC Homeowners’ Association for several years and was also a member of the FH Men’s Discussion Group.
He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Clark McNutt. Jack is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathleen; daughter, Deborah Montano; son, Blaine McNutt (Robyn); grandchildren, Justine Baker (Matt), Gretchen Durrschmidt (Kris), Christian, Matthew (Noel) and Timothy McNutt; and great grandchildren, Maxine and Gavin Baker, Ruby McNutt, Addison and Reese McNutt, Henry McNutt, Rowan and Jack Durrschmidt; and step-sons, Daniel, David, and Darren Dust and step-grandchildren, Ellora Barney (Jacob), Tristan, Cisely and Aubriel Dust, and step-great granddaughter, Erika Barney.
Jack’s favorite times were traveling near and afar with Kathleen and spending quality time with family and friends. He was a genuinely, and instantly, likeable guy with a quick wit and memorable smile. Jack was incredibly loved and is surely resting in the arms of the Father with joy and peace.
His family would like to thank the staff at Morning Star of Fountain Hills for their unbelievable caring and love for Jack and Savior Hospice for their wonderful support, guidance and sincerity.
Donations in his memory, should you choose to do so, may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas at rmhc-ctx.org/donate-today.
There will be no service due to the pandemic and travel safety risks.