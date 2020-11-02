Jack L. Trook, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born July 3, 1942 in Bentonville, Ark. and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary. Jack leaves behind his son, Josh (Katie) Trook; his daughter, Laura (Aaron) Bacik; his six grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Avery, Bo, Lucas, and Andy; his brother, Gary (Carolyn) Trook; nieces, numerous extended family members, and countless friends.
Jack worked in group insurance for over 40 years, a career that led him all over the country. Always smiling, Jack was quick to make friends wherever he lived. He enjoyed slow-pitch softball in his early years and spending time with his grandchildren in his later years.
Throughout his life he loved the music of Johnny Cash and was known to grab the mic on karaoke night and entertain the crowd. Jack loved all sports, but none more than his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers (Go Big Red!). Jack’s infectious laugh and ability to converse with anybody over a craft beer will be sorely missed.
In light of COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service to celebrate Jack’s unforgettable life will be held in Kansas at a much later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills (ehfb.org) where Jack volunteered.