Irmy Boniface

On Dec. 4, 2021, the earth set free one of its kindest souls.
Irmy “Omi” Boniface radiated warmth, strength and generosity. An avid animal lover and master of the culinary arts, she shared joy with others through food. Her playful spirit and contagious laughter lit up each and every room she walked into.
Omi passed away peacefully at home with family and her beloved dog, Abby, by her side. She will live on through the countless people whose hearts she touched.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 a.m. We will be holding a small sunrise service at the Red Yucca ramada in Fountain Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arizona Small Dog Rescue in her name, azsmalldog.org/donate.