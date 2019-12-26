Irene Rodakis, 84, of Fountain Hills passed on Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 30, 1935 in the Bronx, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Alexandria Spartos.
Irene graduated in the class of 1954 from The Art and Design High School in New York City. She pursued her love for fashion and attended The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where she graduated in 1958. Irene worked in the Garment District in lower Manhattan for a designer that manufactured and sold children’s clothing. Her company would sell to the top department stores such as Macy’s and JCPenney.
Irene Spartos met the love of her life, John Rodakis, at a Greek dance. They married Feb. 21, 1960 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Mount Vernon, N.Y. They had their first and only son, Philip John Rodakis, on Oct. 26, 1960. Irene was a loving wife and devoted mother. She had the sweetest soul and put everyone before herself.
Irene and John decided to relocate to Fountain Hills in 1999 to follow their son and grandchildren, Alyssa and Johnny Rodakis. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and crafting. She would make clothing, decorate wreathes, make magnets, etc. Irene also made all her granddaughter’s Halloween and theater costumes growing up, as well as pajamas. She also would fix her grandson’s baseball pants. Irene had such a talent for sewing and drawing.
Irene loved to cook and bake, especially traditional Greek recipes. She always made Greek cookies with her son and grandkids. Her favorite two were Kourabiedes (Christmas butter cookies) and koulourakia (Easter cookies). Irene also enjoyed going to bingo and lunches with her close friends.
She is survived by her son, Phil Rodakis; brother-in-law, George Rodakis; and her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Johnny Rodakis. Irene was preceded in death five weeks prior by her husband, John Rodakis.
Visitation for Irene Rodakis will be held Friday Dec. 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held privately at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Scottsdale.