Irene Louise Potocki was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother who passed peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2023, at the age of 88.
Born to Albertine and Frank Krone on April 8, 1935, Irene grew up on the north side of Chicago. It wasn’t until 1958 at a dance class where she would meet her husband of 60 years Richard.
Irene loved traveling. Whether it was plane rides halfway across the world to Europe or long drives out west, the tranquil mountain air of the Rockies or the bustling lights of Las Vegas, Irene never lost her sense of adventure. She also, however, took plenty of enjoyment in simple pleasures like Judy Garland films and Western TV shows.
Irene’s greatest pleasures were due to her immense compassion. She took great joy in rooting for the teams her children supported, being there for every activity her grandchildren were a part of, and making sure a rescue dog had a loving home, if not a home they’d be a little spoiled in. Her compassion for life made her a very giving woman and she never failed to show people how much she cared.
She is survived by her two children, Paul (Karen) and Karen; her seven grandchildren, Paul (Kellyee), Colleen, Kevin, Andrew, Mark, Alexis, and Matthew; and finally, her great grandchildren, Everett, and Adalynn.
A Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, Ariz. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 12:30 p.m.