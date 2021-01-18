Ian Mervyn Hutchings of Devon, England, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 of COVID-19 at the age of 68.
Born in Tiverton, Devon, England, he earned a degree in art. He lived in Fountain Hills from 2005-2015.
Ian loved Arizona and the Native American culture. He translated them into paintings.
Ian worked for the Government of her Queen the Majesty in London, UK, training dogs to detect bombs during the times of unrest in Northern Ireland. He loved animals and loved to train them.
He is survived by five children who live in England and Ginny Hutchings of Fountain Hills.