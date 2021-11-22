Hunter Wyman, 25, passed away Nov. 18, 2021. He was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., Aug. 20, 1996, to Yvonne Wyman (Ty Clapper) and Bruce Wyman (Barbara Sund).
Survivors are brothers, Colton Wyman and Griffin Wyman; grandmother, Mary Ellen Hulcher; aunt, DeDe Rudophy (Craig); cousin, Derek Lancaster and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hunter attended the Charter School in Fountain Hills and Mountainside School in Scottsdale.
His passions were Motocross racing, horticulture, the outdoors, family and the love of dogs.
Hunter truly enjoyed spending time sharing his hobbies and experiences with those closest to him.
The service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at The Fountains UMC, Memorial Garden, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ.
Donations will go to research of Bipolar Disorder, Yvonne Wyman, 13235 N. Verde River Drive, #218 Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.