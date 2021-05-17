Hubert R. Carlson peacefully entered God’s Kingdom on May 13, 2021. Born May 1, 1930 in Chicago, Ill., Hugh worked at Lutheran General Hospital as an administrator and comptroller for most of his professional career. During his time at Lutheran General, Hugh and his wife, Laurie, were involved in medical mission work in Central America where they helped to treat infirmities and bring the message of Jesus to the local people.
Hugh and Laurie were married in Chicago, Ill. in 1958 and had two children, Darryl and Brian. Hugh and Laurie lived in Alabama for a few years where Hugh worked for Baptist Medical Center. Hugh and Laurie relocated to Arizona in 1985, where Hugh continued to work in the medical profession at several hospitals in the Phoenix area. Eventually, Hugh worked for Professional Pharmacy when he retired in 2005.
Hugh is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Alma, his son, Brian Carlson. Hugh is survived by his wife, Laurie of 62 years; his son Darryl (Michelle); and his granddaughters, Erin and Sydney.
A Celebration of Hugh’s Life will be held on May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills. Hugh’s final resting place will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, attention Hugh Carlson Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 17444, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.