Herman Esponiza

Herman Espinoza, 61, of Fountain Hills, passed away unexpectedly on Jan 10, 2021. Born Feb. 22, 1959 in New Brunswick, N.J., he was raised most of his life in Arizona and was a graduate of Saguaro High School, Scottsdale, Ariz., class of 1978. Following graduation, Herman joined the U.S. Air Force and spent 10 years traveling the world as a loadmaster. For the past 11 years he worked at the Dollar Tree in Fountain Hills, where he made many wonderful friendships.
He was a huge animal lover. He loved the outdoors and fishing. He was the kindest, most caring and loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include his mother, Judith Murphy; sister, Sabrina Havard (Bill); nieces, Allison and Sydney Havard and nephew, Will Havard; extended family and countless friends.
Those who knew Herman will especially miss his huge smile and willingness to help anyone in need. He will be missed deeply by family and friends and will never be forgotten.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a memorial at this time; instead, there will be a celebration of life when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA
Atten: Development 25 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034; or Fountain Hills Extended Hands Food Bank
P.O. Box 18748, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.