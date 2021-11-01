Henry William Tufte

A celebration of life for Henry William “Hank” Tufte is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Henry William “Hank” Tufte, 67, of Fountain Hills passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Hank was born on Nov. 18, 1953 in Staten Island, N.Y.
Hank is predeceased by his father, Willy, and mother, Viola. He is survived by his sisters, Diane Runfola of Fountain Hills and Virginia Surber of Chesapeake Beach, Md., as well as two nieces and three nephews.
Hank had a 42-year career working in the sheltered workshops of STARS (Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services). For much of his life, Hank was an avid bowler and swimmer. He participated in Special Olympics. In his later years he was a voracious Phoenix Suns fan. Hank is remembered for his zest for life, his love of dancing, and a good party.
The family asks that donations in memory of Hank be made to STARS.