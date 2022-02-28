Henry G. Schoening

Henry joined many family members and friends in heaven on Feb. 20, 2022. He was born on May 10, 1936, and raised in Chicago by Henry and Emma (Oehler) Schoening. After his marriage to Mary Carol Wagner, they built a home in Prairie View, Ill., where they raised their daughters and happily resided for 54 years.
Henry is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Paul Reichstetter, Jean Schoening and Jeff Foy and treasured grandchildren, Gwen and James. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Tom and sister-in-law, Connie.
Henry was blessed with many extended family members, including his beloved nieces and nephews.
He was a proud member of the IBEW, Local 134, following in his father’s footsteps as an electrician. Upon retiring, Henry enjoyed many happy winters in Arizona and made Fountain Hills his permanent home in 2019.
Family and home were Henry’s most treasured possessions and brought him much joy. His strong faith, loyalty, work ethic and generosity will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.