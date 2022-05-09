Henry F. Meyer of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022, at the age of 91. Born on July 17, 1930, in Upland, Calif., he is survived by his son, Mark Meyer; daughter, Judy Clark (Gerry Clark) and grandson, Jason Clark.
Henry loved flying and started flying lessons when he was 14, receiving his pilot’s license before the age of 17. At 18 he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War, where he met his bride, Edith. They were married in 1951 and were together 69 years before Edith’s passing in 2020.
Henry recently and very proudly received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in recognition of 50 years of exemplary aviation flight experience, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment to aviation safety.
Henry and Edith loved to travel and explore Europe, mainly Germany, and would go for weeks at a time visiting friends and family, but secretly they were in search of the perfect bratwurst and beer. Mom has been waiting for you, Dad, it’s time to finally polka dance with your bride again.
The family would like to thank the Fountain View Village Skilled Nursing staff for taking such good care of him, we truly appreciate you all.
It was Henry’s wish to not have a memorial service, but raise your glass, make a toast and tell your friends memories of Henry and know that he is finally at peace.