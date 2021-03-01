Heloise Doris Plazak (Nelson), age 81, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2021, at Thompson Peak Medical Center.
She was born on July 8, 1939, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Rolin and Doris Nelson of Geneseo, Ill. She was the oldest of the Nelson’s three children and the loving big sister of her sisters, Verda and Karen. On April 2, 1960, Heloise eloped and married her true love, Richard Plazak, who survives.
Heloise graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, Ill., in 1958. She attended Western Illinois University for two years studying a teaching curriculum. After leaving school, Heloise worked for Bear Manufacturing in Rock Island, Ill., as a secretary in the business sales department until around 1964. Heloise stopped working in 1968 to care for her oldest son, Kevin, and later her youngest son, Doug.
A resident of Tonto Verde for 22 years and an avid golfer through much of her life, she was captain of the Women’s Golf Group at Diablo Country Club in Danville, Calif., and was later president of the Women’s Group at Tonto Verde Golf Club in Arizona. During her captaincy and presidency, she organized and assisted many charity events, including coordinating the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer charity events at Tonto Verde, and assisting with various charitable events at Diablo Country Club such as Guide Dogs for the Blind.
After retiring, she spent much of her time seeing the county with her husband, Richard, in their motorhome and visiting friends and relatives throughout the United States. When she was not traveling, she enjoyed cooking delicious meals and baking her homemade Buchta Bohemian Bread. She loved to read and enjoyed playing games of Mahjong with her friends.
Heloise was a dedicated wife and mother and loved being a grandmother. Heloise is survived by her husband, Richard; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lisa Plazak of Portland, Ore.; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Jessica Plazak of Dove Canyon, Calif.; grandchildren, Dashel (9) and Bryson (7) Plazak of Dove Canyon, Calif.; and sister, Karen Rice of Geneseo, Ill. Heloise was preceded in death by her sister, Verda.
Heloise will be lovingly remembered for her caring spirit and heart.