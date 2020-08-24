Helen Louise Santoro, 84, of Fountain Hills passed away on July 29, 2020. Helen was born on Aug. 18, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Charles and Anna Ell. She was the fourth of six children. She graduated from Bushwick High School in 1953 and married Anthony Santoro on Sept. 11, 1954.
Helen’s career encompassed being a telephone operator as well as working for Sears and Deknatel. She later volunteered for many hours at NYU Winthrop hospital. She moved to Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills on Jan. 1, 2014 following the death of Anthony and is survived by her three daughters – Linda Travis (Robert), Laura Lamia and Barbara Santoro and her son, Anthony Santoro (Debra). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren – Adam Travis, Ryan Travis (Marissa), Brady Travis (Krysten), Gabriella Lamia, Annalise Lamia, Christa Lamia, Alexander Santoro and Nicole Santoro as well as six great-grandchildren – Catherine Travis, Connor Travis, Kaelyn Travis, Lena Travis, Anthony Travis and Liam Travis. She is also survived by her sisters, Rosemary Gunby and Ann Ell.
A memorial Mass was held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills on August 7, 2020 and again at Notre Dame Church in New Hyde Park, N.Y. with a burial at Calverton National Cemetery on August 19, 2020. Any donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix.