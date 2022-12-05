Hazel Margaret Peterson

The good Lord has finally welcomed Hazel to reunite with her deceased husband, son, and all of her Simensen family. Hazel led an extremely active life for at least 106 years. Her talents in music and art kept her happy as well as her many friends in her beloved Rio Verde community in Arizona. She felt so lucky to have belonged to that community from its earliest days in 1974. “The people are just wonderful.”
Hazel Peterson, 107, of Rio Verde and recently of Fountain Hills, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. She was born on Oct. 28, 1915, to parents Marie and Carl Simensen in Duluth, Minn.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Peterson, Jr. and son, Del Peterson. Hazel is survived by daughter, Sue (Tommy) Sterling of Phoenix; son Gary (Jullie) of Vail, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Gloria Peterson of San Diego; grandson, Jon Foster; many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Community Church of the Verdes in Rio Verde, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.