Mr. Harry Lahm Jr., 90, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 7, 2023.
Harry, known as Herb, was born to Harry and Eleanor Lahm on Oct. 19, 1932, in Covington, Ky., and was one of seven siblings. He attended St. Henry’s High School in Erlanger, Ky., where he was a talented boxer. Upon graduating high school, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed in California.
After having served, Herb worked for General Electric Aerospace where he spent his entire career in Philadelphia, Pa., and then settled in Fountain Hills after retiring.
Herb loved sports, especially football, following the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. His favorite pastimes were reading and cooking. Herb is survived by his son, Christopher Lahm; his brother, John Lahm, and stepdaughter, Deborah Crisafulli. He was predeceased by his loving wife Lorraine in 2021.
A special thank you to Fountain View Village Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Herb’s name to the American Cancer Society.