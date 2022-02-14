It is with sadness to announce that Harry James Eldridge finished his earthly journey Feb. 2, 2022, while at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with his loving wife at his side.
He suffered with complications due to Parkinson’s Disease but passed away peacefully.
Jim was born in Libertyville, Ill., on April 18, 1943, living much of his life in Grayslake, Ill., until he retired in 1998 after working 32 years for a natural gas company in Glenview, Ill.
He spent 23 great years in Fountain Hills enjoying his retirement. He enjoyed metal detecting in the desert and along the Salt River, where he found many treasures over the years.
He also became a well-known copper artist, creating “Spirit Figures” which reside all over the world. He called his business “Paleface Creations” and was blessed to be very successful.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017 and struggled the last year, so he made the move to Tennessee to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Eldridge, and his stepson, Rychard, who took him by the hand and took him home.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara; sons Michael Eldridge (Beth), James Eldridge (Dee), and stepson, Robert Whalen (Melissa); four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
There will be a small gathering on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Stones River Battlefield in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Jim was an avid Civil War buff and that was his wish.
There will be a second celebration of life in Fountain Hills sometime in March.
Arrangements for his cremation were made by Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Any donations can be made in his name to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn., who took wonderful loving care of him in his last days.