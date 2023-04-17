Harriet M. Friedly

Harriett M. Friedly, former resident of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Hendersonville, N.C., passed away peacefully at the Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 12, 2023.
Harriett lived a life filled with adventure and many blessings. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 1927. She was the only girl in a family of four. Harriett often shared much was expected of her at a very young age.
Growing up, Harriett loved the dramatic arts; she was the leading lady in many high school productions. She was vivacious, articulate and outgoing, a natural on stage. Her love for the arts lasted throughout her lifetime.
In that same high school Harriett caught the eye and captured the heart of her future husband, Walter Friedly. She was the love of his life. In the late 1950s Walt and Harriett boldly moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to escape the cold winters. Together they built a new life for themselves with their three young daughters in a small suburb of Lauderdale known as Plantation. It was a wonderful place to raise their young family.
While Walt pursued a successful career in accounting and finance, Harriett became an active community volunteer. She assumed leadership roles in numerous organizations, Welcome Wagon, Red Cross -Grey Ladies, Plantation Jr. Women’s Club, Twig House, PTA, Girl Scouts and Lighthouse for the Blind to name a few. She had a strong work ethic, high energy and a zest for life which was shared equally by Walt.
Harriett returned to the workforce in the late 1970s with Southern Bell. She quickly rose to a management position before retiring in 1983. Harriett was a proud member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Harriett served as a mentor to many young people during her career.
An early retirement in 1983 allowed Harriett to focus on planning non-stop travel adventures with Walt. They made more life-long friends with each new adventure. When not traveling, spending time with their young grandchildren gave them great joy.
After Walt’s death in 1993 Harriett found a way to create a new life for herself. She was resilient and resourceful, as always. Harriett used her many skills to build and design elegant homes in Hendersonville and Ft. Lauderdale. Harriett enjoyed summers in the mountains and winters in her coastal condos. She was known in both communities as a wicked bridge player, fabulous hostess, good neighbor and an active supporter of the arts and civic organizations.
Harriett loved visits from her grandchildren, family and friends who were blessed to be her guests. She
had a generous heart and gracious spirit.
Declining health brought about another life challenge for Harriett, prompting a move to Arizona to receive care at Mayo Clinic for her final years. She missed her East Coast family and all her friends dearly. She rarely forgot a birthday or a holiday, seizing them as opportunities to send a greeting card to remind someone they were important to her life.
Harriett is survived by her three daughters, Carol Donnelly, Dacula, Ga., Kathy Triebwasser (Stu), Marina Del Ray, Calif. and Diane Maguire (Bill), Scottsdale. She has six “amazing, wonderful, talented, successful grandchildren,” Matthew (Christian Jacobsen) Triebwasser, Jason (Shayna) Triebwasser, Erin (Brett) Berryman, Sean Maguire, Brian (Alayna Santos) Triebwasser and Kimberlyn Donnelly. She was blessed with four “precious” great grandchildren, Jordan, Levi, Tova and Zachary.
Donations in Harriett’s memory can be made to Community Foundation of Broward, 910 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 33301 to support the Walter A. Friedly Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please Include the name of fund on your check memo. Harriet established this fund in Walter’s honor in 1994, 70 scholarships have been awarded to deserving accounting majors since its inception.
Another way to honor Harriett’s memory would be to send a greeting card or note to a friend to let them know they hold a special place in your heart forever. It was her habit until the end.
May God grant her eternal peace until we meet again.
Services will be held at a later date.