Guilford “Gil” Wheelock, born Oct. 23, 1937, entered in God’s Kingdom on Sept. 14, 2022. He was 84 years old.
Gil was born in Boston proper, Mass. but later moved with his then wife, Ann to Northern California in 1968. He was passionate about music and was quite a singer and percussionist.
Gil worked hard his entire life as a blue-collar worker to provide for his family. Gil also served in the National Guard.
When the majority of his family moved to Arizona, Gil moved as well and fell in love with the sunshine. He would often sit in his backyard, listen to his favorite musicians, and enjoy nature. He was a funny, caring, and giving man.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Santos and Ken Wheelock; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.