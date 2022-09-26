Guenther Loges, 82, of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully with family in his home on Sept. 5, 2022.
Guenther was born February 1940 in Pelotas, Brazil, and moved to the United States in 1965. He started as a cabinet maker and, through hard work and determination, he became a master craftsman and homebuilder.
Guenther is survived by his wife, Kristine; his daughters, Regina and Tanya; his sister Irmgard, and his grandchildren, Tristan and Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. Contact the family for more information.