Gretchen Anderson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Fountain Hills on Feb. 7, 2021.
She was born in southeastern Ohio to Jerrold and Mabel Scott, the second of three daughters. She earned a BA degree with a major in education from DePauw University, and went on to teach high school English and Spanish for several years in northern and southwestern Ohio.
Gretchen and her husband were married for 68 years and were blessed with two sons and a daughter. She is survived by husband, Dean; sister, Suzanne; son, Kent (Cindy) and daughter, Jill, both of southwestern Ohio; son, Mark (Linda) of northern Colorado; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Gretchen will be long remembered for her welcoming friendship for those needing a caring friend and for her love of family. Services will be held at the Fountains UMC columbarium in Fountain Hills, Ariz., at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to the Fountains UMC, Hospice of the Valley, or a favorite charity of the donor.