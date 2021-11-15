Gloria Mary Ross, nee Covelli, 88, of Fountain Hills passed away on Nov. 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Regis Ross, dear sister of the late Rudolph Covelli (the late Antonette), Frank Covelli (the late Astrid), daughter of the late Josephine Covelli, the late Benjamin Ross (the late Helen).
Services to celebrate Gloria’s life will be held at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ) on Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Chapel Service at 12:30 p.m. Fond memories and sympathies may be shared at greenacresmortuary.net.