Gloria J. Young, 76, of Fountain Hills and formerly of Pompey, N.Y. passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born in Pulaski, N.Y., daughter of Wayne and Elizabeth Pratt. She enjoyed watching wildlife from her backyard bench, baking, wine dinners and motorcycle trips with her husband.
Besides her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her brother, Jim Pratt, and a sister, Betty Gerdon. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard Young; three sons, Steven (Karen) Rossman, Jeffrey Young and Kevin Young; a daughter, Amie (Randy) Sherven; a brother, Doug (Barbara) Pratt; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Per Gloria’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.