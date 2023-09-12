Gloria Brimer

Gloria Mae (Hunt) Brimer, 92, passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Mesa, Ariz.
Gloria was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and grew up in Charles City. She met her husband, Jack Brimer when she was in school, and married him “her high school sweetheart” in 1949 after he returned from the Army.
They had 44 years of marriage until he passed away suddenly in North Carolina in 1993. They previously lived in Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa, where they raised their two daughters. Gloria moved later to Fountain Hills, Ariz., to be near them.
Gloria was known for her strong work ethic. She was employed as a chicken sexer for many years throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa and continued to work into her 70s at various other jobs in North Carolina and Arizona. She loved to have an open home for company, to read nonfiction, and watch old movies.
Gloria was, above all, a devoted mother who shared her daughters’ lives. She loved meeting their friends and talking about their lives, jobs and families. She was always there to help with whatever they needed. Gloria was also an animal lover who especially loved dogs. Gloria loved her friends’ and family’s pets as her own.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Jack (John); her daughter, Jo Lee (Brimer) Henning and son-in-law, Craig Henning; parents, Myrtle and Arthur Hunt; and siblings, Art Hunt, Jr. (Ruth), Richard Hunt and Phyllis Biekert (Mike) from the Charles City area.
She is survived by daughter, Christine (Brimer) Gilboe, and son-in-law, Don Gilboe of Fountain Hills; sister-in-law, Gordetta Hunt; and step-grandchildren, Zach Henning (Carolyn), Jennifer Flaherty (John) and Melissa Scott. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful for nieces Julie Wood and Janet Bottleman from Iowa and the caring employees at Brookdale Assisted Living.
A celebration of life and inurnment will be at a later date in Iowa.