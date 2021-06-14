Glenn P. Cate, 68, of Fountain Hills passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Glenn was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Phoenix, Ariz. He graduated From Saguaro High School in 1970 and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business management from Arizona State University.
He was the Director of the Scottsdale Airport for six years, then owned and operated Scottsdale Marine Center for 26 years. He spent many hours on area lakes as part of the boating business, as well as fishing, hiking and camping all over the state with his many friends and clients. He was very proud of the City Basketball team sponsored by the dealership and all the awards they won over the years.
He is survived by an older brother, Mark, and a younger brother, Scott. He will be remembered for his kind and loving manner, always willing to help others, as a wonderful son, a wonderful brother, and a wonderful friend to so many. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.