Glen Hanks, age 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019. He was born on Aug. 20, 1936 in Smithville, Mo.
Glen is survived by his wife, Dixie; son Jeffrey, deceased daughter, Kimberly; step-daughter, Tanya; five grandchildren, Alexander, Megan, Ginny, Anna, Mana, and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Caitlyn. He is preceded in death by both parents as well.
He was a graduate of the University of Columbia, Mo. and earned his master’s degree at UMKC. He served 30 years as the vice president of finance and administration with Heart of America United Way.
He served two years in the Army. He loved sports, especially football and playing golf was his favorite passion.
He will be missed by many for his kindness, generosity, and especially his dry sense of humor.
Arrangements have been made for a funeral service to be held in Smithville, Mo. at The First Christian Church Of Smithville, on March 9 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved parents, Glen and Virginia Hanks.