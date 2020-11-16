Geri Nabers

Geri Williams Nabers passed away peacefully Nov. 4, 2020.
Geri was born in Lakeview, Texas, in 1930. Geri was preceded in death by six older brothers, four older sisters and one younger brother. She loved them all and often mentioned she was looking forward to getting together with them again.
Geri grew up in a farming community in the Texas Panhandle during the Dust Bowl, where she developed a great dislike for wind and the dust storms. Shortly after graduating from Lakeview High School she married K.D. (Tex) Nabers and started a family on the family farm.
Geri, Tex and their two daughters moved to Wilcox, Ariz., in 1966 and farmed there until 1971. They then moved to Tempe and Tex obtained his real estate license. Geri worked in the Valley National Bank in Wilcox and then in Tempe.
Tex discovered Fountain Hills before the first lot was ever sold. He became one of the original lot salesmen for the developer of the community.
Geri transferred to the Valley National Bank when it first opened in 1973, which was housed in a trailer at the current Chase Bank location. The family then moved to Fountain Hills that same year.
Geri later obtained her real estate license and she and Tex opened Nabers Realty in 1977. Geri continued her successful real estate career up until 2016.
Geri loved her cabin on Tonto Creek at Kohls Ranch. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, hiking and entertaining her kids and grandkids in the mountains. But, most of all she loved Fountain Hills, “the best place to live in the world,” the Fountain and all the people she met during her career.
If you knew her, you knew she was a soft-spoken sweetheart of a woman. You might not have known how independent she was and that in her Texas days she was a rattlesnake killing, chicken-neck wringing, excellent young mother.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tim Bahls, who always kept her car in top shape, and to Kelly West, who kept the water softener full of salt.
Her son, Mike, and his wife, Nancy, daughters, Pam and Tina, all remain in the real estate business in Fountain Hills.
Geri is also survived by five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no memorial service and any memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity that benefits Fountain Hills.