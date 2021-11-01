This is not your normal obituary. This is the story of the coolest person you would ever meet. This is the story of Gerald Oliver Berna (also known as Jerry). He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. His story begins in Milwaukee, Wis. on March 26, 1942. Read his full obituary at jerryberna.com.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda Berna, and daughters, Vicky St. George (Joe) of Hartland, Wis., Dawn Berna-Donley (Matt) of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. and Carly Berna of Scottsdale, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Curtis, Collin, Chloe, Brandon, and Kaitlyn; and a sister, Patricia Berna of Clinton, N.J.
Jerry received incredible world-class care at Mayo Clinic and the family thanks all the staff and healthcare workers that supported them. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Mayo Clinic Lymphoma Research Fund.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services were temporarily postponed but now a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Eagle Mountain Golf Club, located at 14915 Eagle Mountain Parkway, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Service at 2 p.m. followed by an open house until 5p.m.