Gerald “Jerry” Neely, Sr., 59, of Fountain Hills passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2020. Jerry was born Aug. 28, 1961 in Chicago, Ill.
Jerry is survived by his two children, Gerald Jr. and Stephanie, and many other family members including Suzanne Williams, Maria Neely, Michelle McFarland, Sherry Fuentes, Melissa Budetti, Marissa McFarland, Amanda Tobias, Jiselle Fuentes, Natasha Thifault, Mark Williams and Brittney Dean.
Jerry was a 6’3” 300-pound teddy bear. He was a big guy, but was the most caring, loving and kind person to all that he met. He was able to brighten a whole room with his contagious smile and laugh, his deep loud “hellos” and, best of all, his “big bear” hugs were the most comforting.
From cars to motorcycles, semi-trucks to limos, Jerry sure lived his life to the fullest. He made an impact and difference on every life that he met. He helped raise two wonderful children and, as he would always say, “I got everything I need in life; good kids, a good family, a roof over my head, food on my table, my cars, my bike…what else could I ask for?”
The family has decided to hold a memorial gathering at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills for anyone that would like to pay their respects. The memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join them in honoring and remembering the life of Jerry.