George Rodakis, 93, of Fountain Hills passed away Feb. 1, 2022. He was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Lynn, Mass., to the late Philip and Katina Rodakis. He resided in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the majority of his life before moving to Florida in 1993.
George is a proud Army veteran who served from Nov. 17, 1950, to Nov. 18, 1952, and was honorably discharged.
In 2014 George relocated to Fountain Hills to be closer to his brother, John Rodakis, and his family.
George would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and cook the bacon for his nephew's restaurant, Phil's Filling Station Grill. He was always full of life and had a contagious smile.
George had the best memory and helped inform his great niece and nephew all about their heritage. He loved to play golf and spend time with his family.
George was preceded in death by his younger brother, John Rodakis; sister-in-law, Irene Rodakis; and previous wife, Marie Rodakis. He is survived by his nephew, Phil Rodakis and his girlfriend, Nicole Klem; his great niece, Alyssa Rodakis; his great nephew, John Rodakis; and little Jack Klem.
Services will be held privately with immediate family and friends.