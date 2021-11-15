We mourn the loss of George R. Pasenelli, 90, of Rio Verde, Ariz. He went home to his Heavenly Father on Nov. 9, 2021.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Burdena (DeWaard) Pasenelli, and his brothers, John and Edward Pasenelli.
He proudly served his nation in the US Navy from 1949 until the end of hostilities in the Korean War in 1953 and became a police officer in Waukegan, Ill., in 1954, rising to become Waukegan's Chief of Police from 1974-78. Impressed with the job George did in Waukegan, the city of McHenry, Ill., hired George as their Chief of Police from 1978-84.
George met the love of his life, Burdena “Birdie,” while attending the FBI academy in Quantico, Va., in 1973. Birdie would become the FBI’s first female Assistant Director. Upon retirement as McHenry’s Chief of Police George worked for the DEA and was known as the “human computer.” His exploits in the DEA are detailed in the 1991 literary work, “Hunting Marco Polo,” by Paul Eddy and Sara Walden.
George and Birdie’s work and lives took them all over the world. They made positive differences wherever they went and with whoever they met. George and Birdie finally found Rio Verde in 2003 as the place they called home. Their home and hearts were open to all. George once told his niece, his marriage to Birdie was 42 years of heaven. We take solace that George and Birdie are together once again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, George would be honored to know donations and support were given by his loved ones to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, nleomf.org/support/individual-giving/.