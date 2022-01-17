George R. Moran

George Raymond Moran was born in Oceanside, N.Y., on April 16, 1934, to George Bartholomew and Olga Beatrice Moran. He had one older sister, Joan, who passed away in 2016.
He grew up in West Hempstead, N.Y. He attended Hempstead High School, competed on the track team and graduated in 1952. George went to St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., graduating in 1958 with a degree in business after pausing to serve in the Pentagon Army Intelligence Unit from 1954-1956. Upon graduation from college, he completed an internship with Equitable Life Insurance and worked there his entire career, retiring in 1990 as vice president of group plans for the entire country.
He was a tireless volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hempstead, N.Y., serving as chairman of the Finance Club and a leader in the local Boy Scout Troop, Little League and annual fundraising campaigns.
He and Barbara Moran were married for 63 years and had five children, Paul Moran of Middle Island, N.Y.; Kathleen Cleveland of Scottsdale, Ariz.; George Moran, who passed away in 1993; Carolyn Cain of Commack, N.Y. and Mary Keller of Glendale, Ariz. He also had seven grandchildren, Ashley, Richard, Amanda, Christian, Skylar, Sofia and Reese; and three great grandchildren, Treyton, Kacer and Graham.
George and Barbara lived in Fountain Hills since 1996 and traveled extensively with their family throughout the US and the world. Some of George’s favorite pastimes were the Phoenix Opera, Phoenix Symphony, and both the Arizona Diamondback and Cardinals.
Services were held at the Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills on Jan. 6 and interment will be at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in New York on April 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale.