George Michael Dacey, “Mike,” 77, was born in New Jersey in June 1942. He is survived by his wife, Christina; son, Mark (Sarah); two grandchildren, William and Luke; sister, Carol Dacey Schroeter (Hans); as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving supportive friends.
Mike will be remembered for his caring, helpful, patient and loving manner, with which he treated each person he encountered. Most important is his love of Fountain Hills and his daily walk with our pets for 30 years.
Mike was involved in Boy Scouts for many years, in New Jersey and Arizona. He enjoyed his monthly drive with Chris and his dog, Lucky, to deliver Home Delivered Meals.
Our special thanks to all the caregivers and nurses for the loving care they provided for the past six months.
A memorial Mass was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers and Mass cards, monetary donations will be kindly appreciated.