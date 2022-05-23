George H. Lester, 86, passed away April 21, 2022, in Fountain Hills after a battle with Alzheimer’s and heart disease. He was born March 9, 1936, in Esperance, up-state New York, to Donald G. and Edith Lester. Reared on a dairy farm, he attended school in a one-room schoolhouse, graduating in 1953 from Schoharie High School. After graduation he worked for General Electric Corp., Albany, in the shareholders department.
Weary of snow he moved to Long Beach, Calif., to work for the National Cash Register Corp. (later AT&T) as field manager for 33 years prior to taking early retirement. There he met his wife, Carol. On their first date they were mutually flabbergasted to learn from the day’s astrology forecast that they shared the same birthday. They were married for almost 61 years.
Transferring again in 1971 with his company to Kalispell, Mont., 15 beautiful miles from Glacier National Park where the family loved to explore on the weekends. George and Carol went into business with a hobby of raising Scotch Pine Christmas trees on their 10-acre farm then selling them yearly in New Mexico and California. He lived in Montana for 25 years, then moved to Fountain Hills in 1996.
Very patriotic, he served with the Army National Guard, transferred to the Air National Guard and was a jet engine mechanic. His love for flying began in his youth, obtaining a pilot’s license and flying his father’s plane.
George was a volunteer fireman for many years. He was also an avid auto racing fan and was NASCAR’s New York professional track photographer in the 1950s. The great outdoors was a big part of his life – hunting, fishing, and rafting. His very favorite past time was international travel and he journeyed around the world until illness struck.
He loved having and attending garage sales. No doubt there are many locals who remember his proudly showing his 2000 Meerschaum pipes to them, although he never smoked.
He had a strong work ethic, was a selfless person, always family first and eager to help friends and neighbors with a project or lend tools.
George is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Donald G. Lester (Fountain Hills), and Scot A. Lester (Oregon); grandchildren, George (Washington); granddaughter, Tegyn and grandson, Rowan (both Oregon); sister, Lucille Ragde (California); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by younger brother, Jack (2021) and both parents.
Services will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Messenger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix at a later date. Donations may be made in George’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.