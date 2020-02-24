George Bourlokas

George J. Bourlokas, 83, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 with his family by his side. George was born on March 3, 1936 in Valtetsi, Arcadia, Greece. He is survived by his wife, Frideriki; his son, John; his daughter, Eleni (George); and his grandchildren, Zoe and John.
George will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, his sense of humor, his dedication as a Deputy Sheriff for Cook County, Ill., and his commitment to the Pan Arcadian Federation of America.
A memorial service will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Scottsdale on Sunday, March 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thema Health Services Hospice of Arizona.