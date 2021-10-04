George A. Smith

It is with profound sadness that the family of George Andrew Smith announce his peaceful passing on June 19, 2021, at the age of 80 years. Andy was born on March 24, 1941, in Binghamton, N.Y., to George Percy and Margaret Suydam Smith. In recent years, shared time between Fountain Hills and North Hero, Vt.
Andy will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife of 59 years, Dale; children, Jennifer and David (Anna); grandchildren, Matt (Laura), Abby (Alex), David (Allison), Jed and Henry; great grandchildren, Nolan, Hayden and Luca; brother-in-law, Chip (Sandy) Wanner; as well as numerous nieces, nephew and close friends.
A consummate outdoorsman, although he worked in the world of finance, manufacturing and banking, Andy was most comfortable in a pair of Carhartts. Having spent much of his childhood at the family cottage on Gananoque Lake in Ontario, Canada; that cottage became Andy’s special home away from home, a place full of family traditions. Andy loved the cottage, spending time fishing, boating, hunting, preparing fish dinners on the shore of the lake and teaching his children to love and appreciate the joys of spending time in God’s world.
He had a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children and their children, but he also knew how to have fun and be the life of a party. Andy loved his wife, Dale, deeply, recently saying that “marrying her was the smartest thing he ever did.”
Most importantly, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of Andy’s life will take place at First Baptist Church in Fountain Hills on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m.