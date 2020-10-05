George Augustine Puype was born on Dec. 4, 1934 at his farm home in Wrenshall, Minn. He passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 85 from natural causes. George was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters, two brothers and his daughter Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his daughters, Sherry (Don), Lisa (Don), Susan (Scott) and Lara (John); and his son, Michael (Lisa); his grandchildren, Andrea (Josh), Danielle, Michelle, and Thomas; and his great grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob. He is also survived by the 68 employees that he considered his family and whom he played a father figure role for so many. He will be greatly missed.
George was raised on a dairy farm and learned his lifelong hard work ethic starting with chores on the farm. George was an excellent student who loved words and the English language. He studied the dictionary at night, which helped him to win spelling championships. In school, he was very involved playing football, basketball, and running track. He was also editor of the school newspaper and yearbook and was a member of the high school band. George played trumpet, one of the more challenging instruments, and he was very proud of being able to play Flight of the Bumble Bee. From High School, George went on to attend St. Thomas University where he received a degree in political science. While he was in school he met his wife of 63 years and the great love of his life, Anne Archer.
After getting married, George and Anne left Minnesota to explore opportunities out west. They settled in Arizona, where George worked at General Electric and at Sperry, where he was involved with the successful UNIVAC series of computers. George was an entrepreneur and started a computer service bureau and a computer time-sharing company.
Other career highlights included heading up the computer department at a large bank in San Diego. As the computer industry evolved, George saw new opportunity. In 1988, he established Aspen Systems, partnering with his daughter, Lisa Lawrence. George led the company as President and CEO until 2015. He remained involved in the company as Chairman of the Board until 2017 when he officially retired. Aspen Systems is considered a leading provider of ERP software for the Food Industry. George’s great leadership and vision continues to inspire employees.
George was a devout Catholic and believed in living a life inspired by the principles taught in the bible. He was a leader in the Catholic Church and was committed to service. George wasn’t only passionate about his business and his Christian faith, he also had a great love for his wife and family. George was devoted to his family and taught his children and grandchildren to always give their best at whatever they do in life. George never gave up; he was an eternal optimist who had great confidence in himself and those he surrounded himself with. He was very persuasive, which made him an incredible salesperson. He was always kind, generous and truly cared about others.
George left this world to begin his new life in Heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ. There is no doubt about the joy he is experiencing by being with his beloved daughter, Peggy and the other family members that have been waiting for him. We are grateful for the legacy and memories he left behind. These will have to comfort us until we join him in Heaven someday. The Funeral Mass can also be streamed at https://player.cloud.wowza.com/hosted/dqqpkcs5/player.html