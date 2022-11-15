Gary W. Mott, 83 of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 14, 2022. The oldest of five children, Gary was born in Davenport, Iowa Dec. 22, 1938, to Woodrow and Eloise Mott.
Gary grew up in Moline, Ill. and attended Moline High School and Western Illinois University; having played football and baseball at both schools. He was an avid sports fan.
Gary married Lynne Durrington in 1977 and they moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. in 1984. They spent much of their time traveling the world together. As members of Gainey Ranch, then FireRock Country Club, they became avid golfers and developed wonderful friendships. Gary retired after a long successful sales and marketing career.
Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years; his parents; and his brother, Kent. Gary is survived by his daughter Kristin; son, Randy and his family (Traci, Carissa and Courtney); stepdaughters and their families, Tami (Austin and Dylan) and Tahnee (Dan, Chase and Kyle); brothers, Dale and Stuart; sister, Kathy and their families. In remembrance of Gary’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
The family is planning a private “Celebration of Life” at a later date.