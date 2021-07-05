Gail Feldman died suddenly on Tuesday, June 22; she just turned 75. Her husband of 54 years, Bernie; sons, Ari and Joshua; grandchild, Jordana; and dog, Yogi, are devastated.
Gail was a loving, caring, intelligent and talented person. She received a SA and MA from Hunter College and spent many years as an advertising executive in New York City.
Gail was a member of the Scottsdale and Fountain Hills Lions Clubs, the Fountain Hills Painting Club, and Chabad of Fountain Hills and Mesa.
The funeral will take place on Friday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Messinger Mortuary Fountain Hills, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills.