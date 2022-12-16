Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice in the wonderful life of Frederick J. Hansen. Fred passed away on November 23, 2022, after fighting hard for six months to beat esophageal cancer. Fred was a humble man of outstanding character, honesty, integrity, and a had a great love for his family and friends.
Fred was born and raised in Hackensack, N.J. He was the youngest child of Fred and Blanche Hansen. His sister, Doris, always held a special place in his heart. His older brother, Jim, served in Korea and was instrumental in letting Fred know that he belonged in college and not in a war. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from his beloved Bowling Green State University, Ohio, in 1956 and his Master of Education from Bowling Green in 1968. New Jersey Department of Education awarded him his teacher’s certification in elementary and secondary schools in 1960 and Driver’s Education in 1965. In retirement, he taught many Fountain Hills students to drive. He received his Certified Fund-Raising Executive Certification in 1989 and was a member of the National Society of Fund-Raising Executives.
From 1956-1957, Fred was a teacher and coach at Montgomery Local Public School in Ohio, teaching Junior High Science, Physical Education and coaching basketball and baseball. Fred married his college sweetheart, Nancy Jeanne Plummer on October 26, 1957. They were married 34 years until her death of liver cancer, in Starkville, Miss.
In 1957, he served as First Lieutenant in the United State Army as Army Artillery at Fort Sill, Okla., and Fort Dix, N.J. He served eight years in the reserves, with an honorable discharge in 1965. From 1958 through 1965, he taught and coached at several schools including Shaker Heights Public School System in Ohio, Hackensack High School in New Jersey, and Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, N.J. While at Dwight Morrow High School as head baseball coach, his teams won two State championships.
From 1965 to 1971, he was the Assistant Director of Alumni Relations at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. From 1971-74, he became the Associate Director of Alumni Relations at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. From 1974-1976, he was the Director of Alumni Relations at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. Fred’s talents were being noticed around the country, and he was hired by Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. to be the Director of Annual Funds. This led to being Director of Development for the College of Business at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. In 1983, Illinois State University, in Bloomington-Normal, Ill. came calling and he was Director of Development from 1983-1989 and Executive VP of the Illinois State University Foundation. In 1990, Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss. recruited him to be their Executive Director of Development and President of the Foundation. He loved this job at Mississippi State, but with the death of his wife, Nancy, he wondered about his future without her. Then, a miracle happened.
In July 1992, he and Nancy received a letter from an old friend, Barbara Lenderink, stating that she was going through a sad divorce. Fred picked up the phone to console this friend and relayed the fact that he had lost his beloved Nancy. Fred and Barb began writing back and forth and talking on the phone for five months trying to cheer each other. Fred finally asked Barb to come to Starkville to see the Alabama Mississippi football game as she had kept pretty much to herself since the divorce. It was a wonderful weekend and then Fred made the leap to visit her in Fountain Hills and the world came alive again for him. He moved to Fountain Hills in 1993 when he discovered that Barb had no intention of ever leaving Fountain Hills. He married Barbara and enjoyed 30 years of love, friendship, fun, and fulfillment. The marriage combined their families resulting in six children, five boys and a girl and their spouses and then came the highlight of their lives – their eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In Arizona, he thought it might be interesting to raise money for another entity and joined Payson Regional Medical Center in Payson, Ariz. They hired Fred to be their Director of Development until his retirement in 1997. In addition to being instrumental in raising money for the hospital in Payson, Fred enjoyed and was well known in his field for raising millions of dollars for the five universities. Barb and Fred enjoyed travelling and covered most of the United States. In addition, they loved to cruise and added many foreign countries and enjoyed a life that neither would have dreamed of when they were younger.
Special honors and awards include All Mid-American Conference Baseball player in 1956; Outstanding Baseball Player Award in 1955 and 1956; Outstanding Young Man of America, 1968, Alumnus of the Year Award from Delta Upsilon Fraternity 1967; Member of Phi Delta Kappa Men’s Honorary in Education; President Mid-American Conference Alumni Director’s Organization 1973-1975; Grand Award Winner C.A.S.E. District III Conference Committee 1974 and State and National awards for the production of fund-raising brochures. He received the Certificate of Appreciation Award from Kiwanis in 1995.
Fred was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity, BGSU chapter. Fred served on the Bowling Green State University Alumni Board of Directors 1956-57. He was the publicity chair for the Wood County, Ohio, American Cancer Society 1965-1966. He did the Capital Gifts Campaign for the Boy Scouts of America in 1967. He was a Trustee and President of the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green and served on the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board 1971-1974.
The one thing he brought to Fountain Hills was the 50/50 raffle. It started in the Historical Society to add extra cash to the treasury and before long, many of the clubs in Fountain Hills to this day hold 50/50 raffles for their clubs. Fred was honored by the local Hall of Fame Committee for being the Father of the 50/50 and for establishing this tradition in many of the clubs in Fountain Hills.
In retirement, he was excited when John Gibson put an ad in the Times asking if anyone was interested in forming a Coin Club in Fountain Hills. He immediately contacted John and that became the beginning of the Fountain Hills Coin Club of which he was a co-founder, charter, and life member. In addition, Fred and Barb became active members in the FH Historical Society. Fred has served as an Elder at the FH Presbyterian Church and also served on the Sun Ridge Foundation Charity Auction. People who know him know that he loves reading, collecting, and selling coins, going to garage sales, and playing poker with his friends. Barb has always maintained that without Fred, she could never have been the volunteer that she is. “He has always been my love and greatest supporter.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred, and Blanche Hansen, his first wife, Nancy Jeanne Hansen, brother James Hansen, sister-in-law, Dolores Hansen, and son, Scott Hansen.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara, and sons Christopher (Laura), and Craig (Lizbeth) and her children Austin and Gabriella Benacquisto). Stepchildren include Laurie Anne Stamas (James) Mark Andrew Lenderink (Pam) and Robert Michael Lenderink (Heidi). His beloved sister, Doris Polis and her children David Polis, and Dr. Susan Polis (Sharon). Additional nieces and nephews include JoAnn Labelle, Karen Ladd, Steven Hansen, Barbara Dauphinais and Thomas Hansen. From Barbara’s side of the family, he added, with gratitude, niece Dierdre Lehman (Scott) and her children Christian and Olivia Petee, Nephew Paul Lyons and his children, Christopher and Daniel, and Nephew John Spear (Mel) and Cousin Henry Werner.
Grandchildren include Will Hansen (Juliana), Kelsey Hansen, (Hayden) Jackson, Connor, and Brock Hansen, Alexia Panagiotakopoulos (Alexi), Stephanie Sampinos (John), Cole Lenderink (Mikaela), Corbin Lenderink, Mckenna Lenderink, and Macie Lenderink. The four great-grandchildren are Christo, Theo, and Evie Panagiotakopoulos and Eliana Sampinos.
Upon being told that he was terminal, Fred said to the doctor, “I am ready as I have had the most wonderful life, the best wives, the greatest family, a wonderful career, great friends and I have lived here in Arizona – I am forever grateful for the life I have been allowed to live.”
The Celebration of Fred’s life will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022
at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Fountain Hills, AZ at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Fred would be happy with you donating to a favorite charity of your own.