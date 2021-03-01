Frederick E. "Freddie" Zelinka, 59, died Feb. 19, 2021 at Banner Baywood Hospital. He was born April 6, 1961, in New York City, the son of Fred Zelinka and Bobbie Zelinka of Fountain Hills.
Freddie graduated from Seguin High School in Seguin, Texas, in the class of 1979. Following graduation he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied acting. Fred went on to pursue his love of acting in both Los Angeles and New York, becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild. In addition to acting, Freddie loved music and dogs.
Freddie was predeceased by his cousin, Sandra Faltermeier, and his second cousin, Frank Faltermeier.
In addition to his parents, Freddie is survived by his two brothers, David Zelinka of Scottsdale and John Zelinka of Memphis, Tenn.
A service of remembrance was held at The Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Those wishing to offer a remembrance may do so by a donation to Community Bridges in Mesa, Ariz.