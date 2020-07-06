Fred Rhoades

Frederick Dale Rhoades passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on June 24, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Peoria, Ariz.
Fred was born Aug. 7, 1939 in Indianapolis, Ind. to William and Mildred Rhoades. He was one of six children.
Fred was best known for his humor, passion, and his willingness to always help others. He was a devoted family man, loyal friend, and genuinely interested in everyone he encountered. Fred was also a sociable man who exuded confidence and was not afraid to share his thoughts and opinions no matter what the reaction. He is truly loved and remembered by all!
Fred was a graduate of Elgin High School in 1958 as an elite football player where he was 1st Team All-Big 8 conference selection his senior year. Upon graduation, Fred was highly sought after by over twenty-five university football programs, and he decided on Arizona State University to play center and linebacker for Coach Frank Kush. During his career at ASU he was a member of the Freshman All-America Team in 1958, All-conference (Border Conference) 1st Team in 1960 and 1961, and ASU co-captain in 1961. He also received national honors by making the Stanley Woodward’s All- Sectional Team for the southwest as center.
He graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 1963.
During his time at Arizona State University, he met his wife of 56 years, “the love of his life”, Shireen Brewster Alford. They married in 1964 in Tempe, Ariz., and had three children.
Following college, Fred was drafted by the NFL Buffalo Bills as a free agent but declined the opportunity to serve in the US Army Reserve. While enlisted in the reserves, Fred began a long career in sales starting with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in Flagstaff, Ariz., and then for National Gypsum Company in El Paso, Texas, as well as Tucson, Ariz. He then moved back to Tempe, Arizona and specialized in the secure check, plastic card, and commercial/financial print industry for Rocky Mountain Bank Note (10 years) before becoming a partner with I.C. Security Printers (25 years). Fred retired at the age of 70 in 2009. He was a successful and dedicated salesman who worked hard but always added joy, laughter, jokes, and puns throughout his daily routine.
Fred Rhoades was inducted into the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 for his high school class of 1958. His entire family (grandchildren and all!) traveled to Elgin Ill. to be present and were honored to share in this special tribute to him.
Fred was always considered the life of the party and loved engaging in all gatherings. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing, and some of his favorites were BB King and artists from the Big Band Era. Fred was a true competitive sportsman; he loved spending his retired years on the golf course and always remained actively embedded in the ASU Sun Devil legacy programs and football games. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir and serving others through various charities within the church. Fred created very special relationships with all of his grandchildren and never missed a sports event, music event or any other type of activity they were involved in.
Fred is survived and honored by his wife, Shireen; son, Tyler (Diana) Rhoades; daughters, Courtney (Warren) Johnson and Rebecca (Dave) Rhoades/Ryszkowski; grandchildren, Catherine Rhoades, Sydney, Ben and Hannah Johnson, Makenna Millar and Ava Ryszkowski; brother, William (Pat) Rhoades; sister, Margaret Glink; sister, Kathy (Jim) Jensen; brother, John (Karen) Gardner; Sister Janean Gardner. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Clarence Gardner and mother, Mildred “Millie” Gardener.
Fred loved ASU, and specifically, the ASU football program as it helped shape him as a young man in the late 50s and early 60s. Fred was active in the ASU program for 63 years and loved everything about the program. With the help of ASU, we have set up the Fred Rhoades Memorial Fund to help support the Football Program. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Fred Rhoades Fund with all proceeds from donations set specifically to help the Football Program's pursuit of excellence. Checks can be made payable to the Sun Devil Club and sent to:
The Sun Devil Club, Fred Rhoades Memorial Fund, PO Box 872205, Tempe, AZ 85287-2205.
For donations via credit card, please call Kevin Minniefield at 480-727-6644 and he will securely take your information and send you a receipt. Kevin is the Football Alumni Director at the ASU athletic department.