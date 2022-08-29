Frank B. Leddy of Fountain Hills and Lakewood, N.J., passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born on Sept. 9, 1939, in East Orange, N.J.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Leddy; sister, MaryJane Justice and brother, John Leddy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joy Leddy; children, Lance Leddy, Lisa Duffalo (Joe), Wendy Baumgartner (Bob) and Torre Leddy (Sarah); and sister, Ann Tito (Joe). Frank is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.