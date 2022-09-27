Francis “Frank” dMarco, age 83, died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 11, 2022. Frank was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Budapest, Hungary. Frank leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Miriam “Mim” Markovits.
As a young man, Frank was a professional bicycle racer. At the age of 18, Frank fled Hungary to Vienna, Austria where he worked as a cook at a refugee camp. Eventually Frank made his way to the United States of America via New York City. While learning to speak English, Frank did odd jobs such as washing cars.
Frank moved to Denver, Colo., where he met the love of his life Miriam Diller. They were married on May 25,1972.
Frank was a military policeman at Fort Huachuca for two years. The majority of Frank’s life was spent working for the phone company Western Electric, and eventually Mountain Bell. Frank was an avid golfer and was a PGA Pro.
After retirement, Frank continued to work. He founded Believers Valley Realty where he sold real estate. Miriam and Frank enjoyed golfing together in Vienna, Austria and all over the United States. They raised many four-legged furry friends (Rollie, Muffy, Mitzi and Benji).
Frank will be laid to rest at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Cave Creek.