Fran Derengowski, 103, of Fountain Hills, passed away on June 27, 2020. Fran (Sarah Frances Sullivan) Derengowski, beloved wife and mother, was born July 9, 1916 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Sarah Cregan Sullivan and Joseph F. Sullivan. Born the first child of Sarah and Joseph, Fran had four siblings, Elizabeth (Betty), who was also born in Pittsburgh, twins Donald and Doris, and youngest brother Fred, born in Philadelphia.
Her family moved from Philadelphia to Pennsauken, N.J. when Fran was 13, and she attended Pennsauken Junior High School. She graduated among the top 10 in her class from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. when she was 16. The recipient of a scholarship from Philadelphia Business College, Fran enrolled right after high school.
Upon completing business college, Fran took a job with the ERA in Camden, N.J. It was while working there, she met Adam George Derengowksi, whom she married Jan. 28, 1939 at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Pennsauken, N.J. They made their home in Pennsauken. On June 14, 1942, Fran gave birth to her first child, Adam George Derengowski, Jr. Her second child Eileen Ann Derengowski (married name Disken) was born July 21, 1945.
Fran and her husband, Adam, moved to Delaware Township, now Cherry Hill, in 1948, where they made their permanent home. Fran returned to her career as a secretary after WWII, and continued to work until her youngest child; Mark Joseph Derengowski was born on Jan. 08, 1954.
Fran’s husband passed away Nov. 22, 1982, and she remained in Cherry Hill until 1989, at which time she relocated to Medford, N.J., and moved into her daughter’s home, spending her winters in Largo, Fla. with her sisters.
In 1998, Fran decided to move to Fountain Hills to be near her daughter, who had relocated to the town and established a personal training business. Fran joined the Church of the Ascension upon settling in Fountain Hills and remained an active member of the newly formed Senior Services group.
Fran is survived by sons, Adam and Mark; daughter, Eileen; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hills, N.J.