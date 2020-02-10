We have lost our best friend, husband, father, (Pa) grandfather and great-grandfather and a person of honor, integrity, honesty and heart. Foster Northrup was born in Gary, Ind. to Charles and Elsie Northrup. The family moved to Phoenix for his father’s health in 1948.
Foster graduated from Isaac elementary school, Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix College, Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Management, and earned a Master of Science in Education from Purdue University.
He was on the administrative staff of Purdue University and Arizona State University; served as assistant director of Public Health for Ambulatory Care, director of Long Term Care, director of Maricopa Health Plan, and director of Maricopa Managed Care Systems for the Maricopa County Department of Health Services until his first retirement. He retired again from the group of William M. Mercer Inc.
He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in High School. To fulfill his military obligation, he served in the Arizona Air National Guard and the Indiana Army National Guard.
Volunteer activities included board member and chairman of the board of directors of the Area Agency on Aging, and charter member of the Sky Harbor Navigators.
Foster is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Nancy; blended family including children, Steven Northrup (Lucy), Stephen Beamish (LouAnn), Jeffrey Northrup, Donald Beamish (Charlie), Susan Northrup (John Wagner), Brian Beamish (Lisa), Sharon Duckworth (Mark), Catherine Kutz (Randy); 12 amazing grandchildren and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ.
Please consider contributions to the Area Agency on Aging in lieu of flowers.