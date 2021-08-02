Floyd L. Downs, born Jan. 21, 1931, in Winchester, Mass. Passed away July 28, 2021, Fountain Hills. He was active in leadership roles in the Sons of Norway, Scottsdale, Ariz., for many years.
A graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover, Mass., Harvard University, Columbia University; he served in the 245th Tank Battalion with the United States Army, 1952-1954.
Floyd L. Downs’ dedication to excellence in teaching mathematics meaningfully has been an inspiration to students and professional colleagues, teaching mathematics for 52 years to students in public and private high schools to undergraduate and graduate students at Arizona State University, Tempe.
He is the co-author of “Geometry,” a popular high school text first published in 1964, last revision in 1991. The text appears in several languages and is still used internationally. Floyd established the Floyd L. Downs Foundation at ASU to support an annual fellowship award to graduate students in the Department of Mathematics preparing to teach or research improved teaching of mathematics in secondary schools.
His professional activities included leadership roles in National Council Teachers of Mathematics and National Council Supervisors of Mathematics; National Committee 2d International Mathematics Study, 1979-1986; Golden State Mathematics Committee CA 1985-1991; Executive Director of Arizona Mathematics Coalition, 1991-1996.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Lenci Downs; sister, Ruth M. White; children, Karla Downs Waters, John Noyes Downs; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Kaitlyn; great-grandchild, Matthew.
Donations in Floyd’s name to The Floyd L. Downs Teaching of Mathematics Fellowship is preferred: asufoundation.org/colleges-and-programs/schools-and-colleges/the-college-of-liberal-arts-and-sciences/floyd-l.-downs-teaching-of-mathematics-fellowship-award-CA105478.