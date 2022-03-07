In the early morning hours of March 2, 2022, Floyd Douglas Smith passed peacefully to join his Savior.
Doug grew up with very humble beginnings. He was born on Jan. 25, 1929, the sixth child of Clyde Earnest Smith, who was a coal miner by trade and a sharecropper, and Ethel (VanDorn) Smith, a homemaker. Doug would grow up to be the ultimate storyteller. His primary grades were spent learning in a one-room schoolhouse, helping on the farm and sometimes being lovingly picked on by his older brothers and cousins. By the time he entered high school his family had moved to Seymore, Iowa, where he learned to become an exceptional pool player in the pool hall his father managed. After high school Doug spent time earning money for college by working as a Gandy Dancer on railroads of the Midwest.
In January of 1951, while attending college in Kirksville, Mo., Doug met the love of his life, Phoebe “Ann” Collins. It was a blind date that became a love story that continued for over 70 years. After their marriage in August of 1951, Doug was sent by the United States Army to serve in Germany during the Korean War. In August of 1952 Doug and Ann welcomed their first child and over a span of 22 years four more (adopted and biological) children would join their loving family.
In 1960 Doug’s brother Clyde brought Doug, Ann and their first three children from Iowa to Arizona to help build and grow Smitty’s Supermarkets. Doug took incredible pride in his work as a leader, a mentor and a friend to many in the “Smitty’s Family.” Clyde’s daughter, Linda, lovingly refers to him as the “heart and face of Smitty’s.” After the sale of Smitty’s, Doug retired in 1982 and spent most of his time golfing, traveling the world, drinking champagne while watching the sunset with his beautiful wife and loving on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored him.
Spending the last 27 years of his life in Fountain Hills, he would become known as “Mr. Spoons.” Doug joined in as part of the local entertainment with the rhythmic sounds of his spoons clanking to Johnny Cash. He also had a great following of fans on Facebook and, through that medium, he brought joy and laughter to many who had never even met him. He could light up a room no matter where you were. Doug cared deeply for others, was a servant in his community, his church and a role-model to all.
Doug was preceded in death by his first child, Michael Steven Smith. Those who will miss him dearly here on Earth include his wife, Ann and his children, Kathy Lewis (Rick Johnson), Cindy Smith (Kim Middleton), Sherri Smith-Dodgson (Joe) and Scott Smith (Amy). His grandchildren Diana Joseph (Jeff), Lisa Taylor, Alex Dodgson (Elisa Solis Toapanta), Cassidi Dodgson (Jerrad Tolliver), Chase Smith and Emily Smith. Great grandchildren, Analicia Olguin (Bianca), Codie Joseph, Caleb Joseph and the newest edition Henry Floyd Tolliver. Doug also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who were family and all who loved him infinitely.
To those who knew him, find joy when you hear the song Lucille and listen for the sounds of spoons coming down from the heavens. A great life lived by an incredible man.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asks that donations be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and/or Hospice of the Valley.