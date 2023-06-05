Evelyn Hansen

Evelyn Gertrude Hansen (Evie), 90, of Fountain Hills departed for heaven on May 26, 2023, surrounded in love by family.
Evelyn was born on a farm in Dunlap, Ill., to Peter and Emma Post on July 31, 1932. She was raised by her older sister, Betty, after her mother passed away when she was five. The farm was auctioned off as times were hard and they moved to Peoria, Ill. She was a true patriot, as her brother Victor fought in and survived WW2. She attended Woodruff High school.
She married and had five children. “Que sera, sera” and “One day at a time” were some of the songs often sung by Evelyn on bright sunny mornings as well as praises to Jesus. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed family and church activities.
She moved to Fountain Hills in 1977, where she continued her involvement in church functions, prayer and bible studies sharing the word of God. She enjoyed weekly gatherings and outings with friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Larry (wife Mary) Hansen; son, Brent Hansen; daughter, Judy (husband Tim) Bushnell; son, Jamie (wife Susan) Hansen; and daughter, Lynn (husband Larry) Coburn; 15 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman and Victor Post, and sister, Virginia (Betty) Hopwood.
A private gathering of close family members will be held. Please consider memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Disabled American Veterans (ihelpveterans.org).
Evelyn had the love of God and the strength and courage of a true Christian Soldier. Her strong devotion to faith and family will be remembered, as well as the words she often repeated: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16.